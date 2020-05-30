Donation made to vital medical supply transporters
PUBLISHED: 07:59 31 May 2020
A £1,000 donation has been made to the Devon Blood Bikes to enable them to continue to transport medical supplies.
The donation came from the Devonshire Freemasons and was part of a £3,000 total donated last week from various branches of Freemasonry.
The Devon Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service, also known as the Devon Blood Bikes, are volunteers who help the NHS by delivering blood and other medical samples such as Covid-19 test samples and medication to hospitals, air ambulances and other NHS establishments throughout Devon.
The £1,000 grant was handed to the service at a social distance by assistant provincial grand masters Peter Keaty and Craig Cox on Saturday (May 23). The latter expressed his gratitude at the hard work and bravery of the Devon Freewheelers.
Dave Cook and Mick Scaife, who collected the cheque, said they were very grateful for the donation and said without it, it would be impossible for them do their work.
