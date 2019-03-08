Advanced search

Sri Lankan feast helps keep Arc afloat

PUBLISHED: 08:01 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 29 March 2019

Diners packed the Guildhall to enjoy a Sri Lankan feast in aid of Arc. Picture Suzie McFadzean

Charity’s fundraising meal is a sellout success

Organisers of an exotic feast served up a big donation for Axminster counselling service Arc.

Diners enjoyed a selection of Sri Lankan foods prepared by Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), Pippa Galvin, Laurence Norman and a team of helpers at The Guildhall.

“We cannot thank them enough for their support,” said a member of the organising team. “Arc is a charity and we are dependant on funds raised by the community so this was an outstanding example of what can be done.

“Nana, Pippa, Laurence and their whole host of helpers and supporters need a really big round of applause.”

The event opened with music from a wide range of musicians, and, following the meal, there was entertaining auction of donated items and a raffle.

Arc, which provides vital counselling for people in crisis, has been facing a funding crisis and until recently was in danger of folding.

In a desperate bid for survival, it launched an urgent appeal to raise £30,000 at the start of the year and the community has rallied round to save it.

