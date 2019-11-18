Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opens on Wednesday in Axminster

Cast members from Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (from l-r) Harvey Causley (Andre Thibault), Vanessa Loader (Muriel Eubanks), Tucker Scott-Stevens (Lawrence Jamestown), Silvey Webber (Christine Colgate), Billy Matthews (Freddy Benson). Picture: AMT Archant

Axminster Musical Theatre will be performing Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at the Guildhall, in West Street.

After months of work, members of Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels opens on Wednesday.

The story revolves around two con men, Lawrence and Freddy, whose aim is to charm you, reel you in, then empty your bank account.

It is based on the original 1988 film of the same name that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin and is a tale of competing con artists in the south of France.

Axminster Musical Theatre (AMT) will be performing this stylish musical comedy having worked under the guidance of director Nick Lawrence, musical director Joseph Binmore and choreographer Rachel Worsley, with the production featuring sassy music by David Yazbek and a quick-fire script from Jeffrey Lane.

A wealth of local talent has been lined up for this production and among those performing will be Tucker Stevens and Billie Matthews as Lawrence and Freddy, Harvey Causley features as André, and Silvey Webber appears as naive victim Claire Colgate.

The production opens tonight (Wednesday) and runs until Saturday, November 23.

Staged at the Guildhall, evening performances begin at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.axmt.co.uk/book-online