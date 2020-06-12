Advanced search

Online resources launched to teach children about food, farming and the countryside

PUBLISHED: 16:10 14 June 2020

An online learning platform called 'Discover Farming' has been launched by The Melplash Agricultural Society to teach children about food, farming and the countryside. Picture: The Melplash Agricultural Society

An online learning platform called 'Discover Farming' has been launched by The Melplash Agricultural Society to teach children about food, farming and the countryside. Picture: The Melplash Agricultural Society

The Melplash Agricultural Society (MAS) has launched an online learning platform while its classrooms remain closed.

The project, called Discover Farming at Home, has been set up by Discover Farming to continue educating children about food, farming and the countryside while the facility at Washingpool Farm is shut.

A list of the free online resources is available at www.discoverfarming.co.uk, along with home learning activities.

Each learning module has been compiled by the Discover Farming education co-ordinator, Katie Vining, and is suitable for primary school aged children.

Marcus Beresford, society director and Discover Farming programme chairman, said: “All of us in the MAS believe passionately that one of our most important tasks is to educate our local young people about food, farming and the environment and to inspire some of the most talented to take up careers in agriculture.

“Although children cannot come to the Discover Farming classroom currently due to lockdown, we can still go to them and are pleased to be able to offer free online learning activities that they can do at home with their parents or at school with their teachers”.

