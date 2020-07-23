Noisy Seaton seagulls cause a flap

The roof where messy seagulls are nesting behind John Harding’s house. Picture JH Archant

A Seaton man has accused East Devon District Council of failing to combat nuisance seagulls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Harding, who lives in Meadow Road, says EDDC properties in the street opposite are ‘infested’ with at least six pairs of nesting herring-gulls.

He said: “The noise, coupled with the accompanying excrement deposited on mine and surrounding neighbours’ buildings and vehicles is almost intolerable.

“I wrote to EDDC and was informed that anti-gull measures in this instance were ‘not cost-effective’.

“My point is that at a cost of thousands of pounds the roofs were completely refurbished earlier last year with new tiles, flat-roofing etc.

“At small additional cost they could have been gull-proofed.

“It seems ironic that EDDC encourages that anti-gull measures be taken by the general population - my roof has been done- but they are not willing to take these measures themselves.”

An EDDC spokeswoman told The Herald “We have not been alerted to this issue but are happy to visit to establish what, if any proofing works to our buildings, are possible to alleviate the problem.”