Advanced search

Calls for communities to be ‘resilient, resourceful and courageous’

PUBLISHED: 18:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 20 March 2020

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

Leaders at East Devon District Council has urged communities to be ‘resilient, resourceful and corageous’ in the ongoing wake of Covid-19.

In a message to East Devon residents, Mark Williams, chief executive of East Devon District Council and councillor Ben Ingham, the leader of the council, said the county is faced with ‘one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime’.

Mr Williams said: “This is a rapidly changing situation that poses fresh problems at every turn. To overcome these problems every one of us must play our part in helping beat the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We will need to be resilient, resourceful and courageous to make it through the difficult months ahead. We need to work together, to help each other wherever possible and, above all, to ‘keep calm and carry on’.

“Please be reassured that the council’s commitment to you remains steadfast and we will continue to provide critical services using our very best endeavours.

“To that end I am proud to say that every single member of staff is playing their part and working tirelessly to ensure that, despite multiple challenges, important services are still being delivered to the best of our ability.”

Mr Williams said some service areas will need to be discontinued, and called for patience and understanding so the authority can focus its resources in the areas they are needed most.

He added: “We are committed to doing whatever is needed to help people directly and to support our communities to find ways to respond quickly.

“We will continue to review and adapt as necessary, and importantly, we will continue to provide up-to-date information about our services and the latest advice via our own communication channels and through the media.”

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Honiton headteacher laments lack of warning as government’s school closure plan leaves students in tears

Honiton Community College. Ref mhh 48 18TI 5831. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Axe Valley Academy

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Honiton headteacher laments lack of warning as government’s school closure plan leaves students in tears

Honiton Community College. Ref mhh 48 18TI 5831. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Axe Valley Academy

Latest from the Midweek Herald

All pubs, cafes and restaurants across Devon to close from tonight to halt coronavirus

A screen-grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in Downing Street as they shut down pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Rugby season ended by RFU in light of the Covid-19 crisis

Honiton rugby action

Football Quiz Fun for the weekend - how much do you know about the English Premiership

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz

Axe Vale Show is cancelled

The 2019 Axe Vale Show team. Picture Suzie McFadzean

South Western Railway announces revised timetable

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24