District council reveals bulky waste collection prices will INCREASE this April - but still remain ‘competitive’

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Residents using East Devon District Council (EDDC) to collect their bulky waste will be forced to cough up more money for the service this year.

The Herald previously reported that people living in the South West were paying the second-highest rates across the UK, with the South East topping the pricing list.

However, EDDC’s rates were far less than those of Poole Borough Council, with people paying an average cost of £10.30 against £31 and £28 respectively.

However, the council has revealed plans to increase the price of its service this April - but argues it is still ‘competitive’.

Councillor Tom Wright, EDDC’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: From [Monday] April 1, 2019 we will be increasing the initial charge from £31 to £38, which is still competitive compared to other councils in the area.

“Our current additional item rate is £5 per item [after the initial charge for three items], but this will be raised to £10 per item charge from April 1.”

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “It is up to local authorities to set their priorities for the collection of waste and recycling on a local level – based on the needs of their local communities and within the national waste policy.

“Local authorities are able to charge what they see fit to the collection and disposal of ‘bulky waste, but we expect them to consult on any charges with local residents.”

Rubbish collection is one of the most basic services covered by local councils – but not all household waste is covered by the cost of council tax.

With councils facing increasing pressure on their budgets, the majority of local authorities across the country have introduced additional charges for bulky waste collections – a service many once provided for free.

Of the one million flytipping incidents in England in 2017/18, more than half of items dumped were white goods or other household waste.