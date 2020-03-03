Advanced search

Dog bans at Cranbrook being considered by council bosses

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 March 2020

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses. Picture: Getty Images

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses.

Residents have until Friday, March 20, to share their views of whether dogs should be banned from Ingrams Sports Pitches, phase one of the country park, the Crannaford Allotments Play Area, Cranbrook, Northwood Acres and Cranbrook Southbrook Meadow Play Area.

East Devon District Council is also looking at reducing the dog exclusion area at the St Martin's Play Area and will be correcting the map of the dog exclusion zone on phase one of country park.

It comes as part of a consultation which looks to extend a Public Spaces Protection Order that has been in place for three years.

Visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk/community-engagement/public-space-protection-order-consultation for more information or email your views to environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk.

Most Read

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Pupils win coveted places at Colyton Grammar School

Chard School pupils who have won places at Colyton Grammar School (l/r) Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland. Picture: CS

Easter treats and meets at Payhembury Village Hall

Visitors to Payhembury will get the chance to enjoy some eats and treats in time for Easter. Ref mhh 50 17TI 5192. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Pupils win coveted places at Colyton Grammar School

Chard School pupils who have won places at Colyton Grammar School (l/r) Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland. Picture: CS

Easter treats and meets at Payhembury Village Hall

Visitors to Payhembury will get the chance to enjoy some eats and treats in time for Easter. Ref mhh 50 17TI 5192. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton ladies in double figure home win over Bude

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Axminster twinners enjoy a très bon time

Members of Axminster Twinning Association at their skittles evening. Picture: Brian Johns

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Dog bans at Cranbrook being considered by council bosses

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24