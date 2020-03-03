Dog bans at Cranbrook being considered by council bosses

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents have until Friday, March 20, to share their views of whether dogs should be banned from Ingrams Sports Pitches, phase one of the country park, the Crannaford Allotments Play Area, Cranbrook, Northwood Acres and Cranbrook Southbrook Meadow Play Area.

East Devon District Council is also looking at reducing the dog exclusion area at the St Martin's Play Area and will be correcting the map of the dog exclusion zone on phase one of country park.

It comes as part of a consultation which looks to extend a Public Spaces Protection Order that has been in place for three years.

Visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk/community-engagement/public-space-protection-order-consultation for more information or email your views to environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk.