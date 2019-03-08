Dog muck smeared into ramps at Axminster skatepark

Users of a popular Axminster skatepark received an unsavoury shock after unknown offenders smeared dog poo into the apparatus.

Children and parents at the park had to proceed with caution at the park, on Cloakham Drive, after bags of faeces were left strewn around the site last Thursday (June 27).

Poo was also forcefully smeared into one ramp, rendering it unusable.

Mum Toyah Jenkins discovered the mess when she took her neices and nephews to the skate park. She said: "I can't believe people think this is acceptable.

"Dog poo was everywhere and smeared into the ramps to the point that we had to leave."

Ian Hall, chairman of the skatepark committee, said: "Dog's mess was emptied out of the dog bin and smeared.

"I am disappointed and alarmed by this mindless behaviour."

The site has since been professionally cleaned and sanitised.