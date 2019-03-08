Advanced search

Plans lodged for a doggy day care centre in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 October 2019

Plans have been lodged for a doggy day care centre in Honiton. Picture: Getty

Chutima Chaochaiya (Chutima Chaochaiya (Photographer) - [None]

A doggy day care and activity centre could be set up in Honiton if plans get the green light.

Jennifer and Charles Rowland want to transform an industrial unit at Heathpark Industrial Estate into the centre, which will operate alongside their successful dog walking and boarding services.

A planning support statement said: "Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for dogs whilst their owners are at work or out for the day.

"A place where dogs can be supervised and safely interact with one another and have suitable enrichment and a cosy place to lay down for some time."

If the plans are approved, the Rowlands intend to charge £20 per dog per day, with a second dog discount.

The proposed facility would house a maximum of 16 dogs.

The applicants say they would like to open before January 2020.

East Devon District Council will determine the plans at a future date.

