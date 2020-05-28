Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Police in the Axe Valley are warning motorists to beware of beauty spot thieves as lockdown eases.

Officers say there has been an increase in thefts from parked vehicles during the last fortnight as more people get out and about.

Amongst the areas being targeted by villains is the Trinity Hill Nature Reserve at Axminster.

‘Do not leave valuables in vehicles’ is the police message.

Axminster PCSO Chris Bolsover said: “East Devon is a beautiful part of the world and there are many locations that are ideal for walkers, hikers and dog walkers to enjoy.

“However, if you are using a vehicle to get to these local beauty spots, please remember that it only takes seconds for a thief to break into your car and take valuables from it.

“We strongly recommend that you take the following precautions:

* Lock your vehicles and close windows.

* Remove valuable items such as mobiles, money, mp3 player, house keys and sat navs. Putting items in the boot of the car does not necessarily mean that they are safe. Thieves are known to watch vehicles arriving and then target vehicles where they have seen the occupants put items in the boot.

* Keep nothing on display.

* Park your vehicle in a safe place. Look around to see if someone is watching you.

* Property mark your possessions - this helps the police to identify the owner of the items if they are stolen and located. You can also register your valuables at www.immobilise.com

* If you see anyone acting suspiciously in and around the car parks - in particular anyone who looks out of place hanging around the location, either in or out of a vehicle - do not leave your own vehicle unattended and immediately contact the police on 101, either by phone or online at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ or dial 999. If possible, try and make a note of any vehicle registration number seen, together with vehicle details and a description of the person acting suspiciously.

Other popular areas in East Devon where cars have been targeted by thieves include Peak Hill Sidmouth, Weston, Salcombe Regis, Salcombe Hill, Blackberry Camp and Joneys Cross on Aylesbeare Common.