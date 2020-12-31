Funding boost for Shute School's new play area

Shute Primary School Head Patrick Germscheid receives a cheque for £577 from Juliette Bostock. Archant

A small East Devon village school is celebrating after receiving a boost to its fundraising efforts thanks to a local charity event.

Shute Primary School, near Axminster, received a cheque for £577 after pupils performed in One Night Only, an entertainment show which took place at Axminster Guildhall during October.

The event was launched a decade ago by Karen Bostock following the death of her father-in-law, John, in a bid to raise awareness and funds for Hospiscare.

Since then, the show has raised more than £30,000 for different charities, showcasing a variety of local entertainment by people of all ages.

A group of children from Shute Primary School took part in the latest show, performing songs they had practised with singing coach Sarah Ryan.

Karen's daughter, Juliette, 14, a former pupil at Shute Primary School, took the reins for this year's show and decided to donate some of the funds raised back to the school.

Karen and Juliette were welcomed back to Shute Primary during an assembly before the Christmas break to present the £577 cheque which the school will put towards the ongoing development of its outside play area.

Karen Bostock said: "After visiting the school after the show, I realised they had started the outside area that I had started fundraising for back when Juliette was at the school.

"When I came home and told her, we both said how amazing the school was again in the show and how impressed we were about how the children gave up their time and half term to rehearse.

"So at our meeting to allocate the funds, Juliette put forward the suggestion to give the school a contribution. It was decided by everyone at the meeting that due to the hard work, dedication and amazing performance they would have a donation.

"We would hope this would go towards new outside play area they are currently building. Juliette was very pleased to return to the school and make the presentation. She said how small it seemed now."

Head of School Patrick Germscheid said: "We are always grateful for any donations to Shute Primary School so a huge thank you to Karen, Juliette and her team for thinking of us."