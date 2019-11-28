Axminster groups receive Rotary Club donations

Rotary club president Peter Creek (left) presents John Clements with a cheque for Axminster Football Club. Photo: John Foulkes Archant

Two worthy causes have received donations of £200 from Axminster Rotary Club.

Rotary club president Peter Creek presents a cheque to Lesley Frankau . Photo: John Foulkes Rotary club president Peter Creek presents a cheque to Lesley Frankau . Photo: John Foulkes

President Peter Creek presented the first cheque to Axminster Football Club's first team coach John Clements, towards a set of goalposts suitable for its under-13 section.

At the moment it only has equipment for adult footballers.

The second cheque was presented to Lesley Frankau, the Coordinator of the Axminster Christmas Together event, which is designed to help members of the community who would be alone on Christmas Day.

For the past four years a highly successful Christmas lunch has been provided on Christmas Day in the Guildhall and the Rotarians' £200 donation will help to pay for this year's festive meal.

It is expected that around 100 people, including volunteers, will attend the lunch which will be a traditional meal, with a vegetarian option.

There will be carols, games, crackers, gifts and entertainment.