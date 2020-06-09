Advanced search

Seaton care home residents help raise £800 for Alzheimer’s Society

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 June 2020

Resident John Hutchings and activity co-ordinator Rumy Petrova..

Resident John Hutchings and activity co-ordinator Rumy Petrova..

Samantha Evens

Staff and residents at a Seaton care home jointly walked more than 26 miles in five days to raise money for charity.

Asiah Denslow,assistant manager and Amanda Tant Miller, assistant manager.Asiah Denslow,assistant manager and Amanda Tant Miller, assistant manager.

Staff at the Dove Court home took up the Alzheimer’s Society’s Jog On Dementia Challenge, to walk or jog 26.2 miles over any period of time.

Assistant managers Asiah Denslow and Amanda Tant Miller, along with activity co-ordinator Rumy Petrova, organised the walk.

They measured their patio and worked out how many lengths it would take to make up the 26.2 miles, while ensuring that the walkers maintained social distancing.

The care home’s manager Samantha Evens said: “Six residents took part. They tag-teamed to do so many lengths each.

“They really enjoyed it and made them feel they are doing something for the community.

“Some used to do a lot for charity, so this really helped bring back memories too.”

The walk raised £800 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Upottery appoint Alex McCreadie-Taylor as their new first team manager

Photograph of Upottery 2nd team in their new kit sponsored by Otter Brewery taken shortly before their 2-1 win Upottery Reserves in their new kit sponsored by the Otter Brewery. The team wore the kit in their latest home game, the 2-1 win over Awlicombe. Back row (left to right) Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor, Lewis Arscott, Brad Morris, Jamie Westwood, Jake Welch, Matt Frost, Dean Sluman, Will Stevens. Front row (left to right) Gavin Richards, Ashley Munt, Harry Leisk, Adam Retter (capt), Olly Cramer, Dan Ingram, Brett Sellick. Missing from the team photo is Phil Derryman. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Upottery appoint Alex McCreadie-Taylor as their new first team manager

Photograph of Upottery 2nd team in their new kit sponsored by Otter Brewery taken shortly before their 2-1 win Upottery Reserves in their new kit sponsored by the Otter Brewery. The team wore the kit in their latest home game, the 2-1 win over Awlicombe. Back row (left to right) Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor, Lewis Arscott, Brad Morris, Jamie Westwood, Jake Welch, Matt Frost, Dean Sluman, Will Stevens. Front row (left to right) Gavin Richards, Ashley Munt, Harry Leisk, Adam Retter (capt), Olly Cramer, Dan Ingram, Brett Sellick. Missing from the team photo is Phil Derryman. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New teeth, long drives, and unstinting voluntary work - it’s all happening at Axe Cliff Golf Club

A rainbow over the 17th hole at Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Local clubs benefit from Football Foundation funding for pitch repairs/improvements

Football on pitch

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

From furlough to full-time Healthcare Assistant: how an ex-chef has been whisked away by his new role in homecare services

Since starting in his new role, Michael has learnt how underrated a career in healthcare is, especially for men. Image: Overington Care

Seaton care home residents help raise £800 for Alzheimer’s Society

Resident John Hutchings and activity co-ordinator Rumy Petrova..
Drive 24