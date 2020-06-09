Seaton care home residents help raise £800 for Alzheimer’s Society
PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 June 2020
Samantha Evens
Staff and residents at a Seaton care home jointly walked more than 26 miles in five days to raise money for charity.
Staff at the Dove Court home took up the Alzheimer’s Society’s Jog On Dementia Challenge, to walk or jog 26.2 miles over any period of time.
Assistant managers Asiah Denslow and Amanda Tant Miller, along with activity co-ordinator Rumy Petrova, organised the walk.
They measured their patio and worked out how many lengths it would take to make up the 26.2 miles, while ensuring that the walkers maintained social distancing.
The care home’s manager Samantha Evens said: “Six residents took part. They tag-teamed to do so many lengths each.
“They really enjoyed it and made them feel they are doing something for the community.
“Some used to do a lot for charity, so this really helped bring back memories too.”
The walk raised £800 for the Alzheimer’s Society.
