Dozens of redundances as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dozens of jobs have been lost after a holiday park firm went into administration.

Dream Lodge Group, which includes Honiton’s Blossom Hill Park, in its portfolio, operates eight luxury lodge parks throughout the south of England.

Eighty employees have been made redundant following a period of ‘financial pressure’, with the directors concluding that the business was unable to continue trading outside of protection from administration.

Deloitte LLP has been appointed administrators of Walsham Chalet Park Limited, which trades under the Dream Lodge Group brand.

Richard Hawes, joint administrator, said: “Unfortunately, it has been necessary to make a significant number of redundancies today as it is no longer possible to continue to operate the business in its existing format.

“It is the joint administrators’ intention to immediately explore all options available for the company with the priority being to secure a sale of the business or its constituent parts.

“Where at all possible, whilst a sale is explored, all lodge parks will remain operational.

“We understand that there are a number of key stakeholders and creditors of the business including, but not limited to, private owners, Return of Investment customers and parties who have booked holiday lets.

“We will continue to work with these stakeholders and the business to seek their continued support during this difficult time.”

Eighty of 121 Dream Lodge employees have been made redundant with immediate effect, with the firm citing the ‘immediate funding constraints’ and ‘seasonality of the business’ as the necessary reason.

The firm added that ‘key services’ will continue to be provided at the parks while the joint administrators investigate all options, including a potential sale.

It is not known how many jobs have been lost in Honiton.

The firm runs Blossom Hill Park, based in Dunkeswell.

While Dream Lodge Group’s website is still active, information and booking details for Blossom Hill Park have been removed.

Instead, visitors are greeted with a message saying: “This company is no longer trading!”

Do you work at Blossom Hill Park? If you would like to speak confidentially with a reporter, call 01404 888486.