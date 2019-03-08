Lib Dems choose Tiverton and Honiton candidate

Dr John Timperley calls for extra funding for the NHS and schools

Dr John Timperley has been selected by the Tiverton and Honiton Liberal Democrats as their candidate for the next Parliamentary election.

The seat, currently held by Tory Neil Parish, includes the towns of Axminster, Seaton and Colyton.

A consultant surgeon for 25 years, Dr Timperley says he is not optimistic about the future of the NHS.

He said: “The NHS is not failing - it has been failed by political intent.

“I am convinced that the NHS will not survive Brexit and another Conservative Government. Added to the strategic, deliberate underfunding, service fragmentation and privatisation that is already advanced, the NHS, as we know it, will be no more.”

In his acceptance statement, Dr Timperley also identified his position on funding for education in Devon schools, environmental and green issues and proportional representation.

He said: “It has never been clearer that our electoral system, supported only by the two-party tribes, is not fit for purpose and needs urgent change. Never has our country been more in need of a Liberal Democrat agenda and influence.”

Results of last election in 2017:

Neil Parish (Con) 35,471

Caroline Kolek (Lab) 15,670

Matthew Wilson (Lib Dem) 4,639

Gill Westcott (Green) 2,035

Majority 19,801

Turnout 57,815