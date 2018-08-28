Lyme head criticises Woodroffe parents for lack of support

Dr Richard Steward has announced plans to take early retirement

The headteacher of Woodroffe School is to take early retirement – citing a lack of support from parents as one of his reasons.

Dr Richard Steward has announced plans to leave his post at the end of the academic year in September.

In a letter to parents he said:: “I have to confess that one of the reasons is due to the lack of support I feel parents have shown the school during my time here.

“I am sorry to say that the positive letters I have received from parents over the years would fit neatly into a small ring binder whereas the letters of complaint would easily fill several large filing cabinets.

“I understand that this is a feature of our national culture nowadays but I would urge you to be supportive as possible of the new leadership team when it takes over from next September.

“Woodroffe is a fantastic school – it is a shame so many parents are unaware of just how good a school it really is.”

Dr Steward has been headteacher at the Lyme Regis comprehensive school for the past 16 years.

He said : “I hope I have made a contribution to the success of the school over the years I have been in post, although I have to say the school’s success is really down to its highly skilled and incredibly committed staff. I have no doubt that the school will continue to go from strength to strength in the years ahead.

“My post will be advertised nationally at the end of the month and I am sure we will have a strong field of applicants. Woodroffe is, after all, quite a remarkable place. Not only is it an Ofsted outstanding school it is a Teaching School and a Maths Hub with a national reputation. It consistently achieves some of the best examination results in the west country and it offers an unrivalled extra-curricular programme.

“Above all, it has students who are a pleasure to teach.

“Over the next few months I shall endeavour to ensure that there is a smooth transition once the new headteacher is appointed and I hope when he or she takes up the post you will offer your full support.

“Finally, let me assure you that there will be minimal disruption to the smooth running of the school as we prepare for a new start in September. I am confident that Woodroffe will continue to be one of the best schools in the country and one of the best places to be a student.”