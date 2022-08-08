Dracula at Seaton - something to sink your teeth into this summer

Five-star smash-hit show Dracula: The Bloody Truth is coming to the Gateway Theatre, Seaton on August 26 and 27.

Since premiering at the Exeter Northcott on April Fool’s Day in 2017, the show has been seen by thousands across all four corners of the UK and is now coming to Seaton on Friday, 26, and Saturday, 27.

Le Navet Bete Dracula 1. - Credit: Matt Austin.

In 2018, It was published by Nick Hern Books and licensed worldwide, taking this Devon born show to Boston, Canada New Zealand and beyond.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Taking audiences on a journey across Europe from the dark and sinister Transylvanian mountains to the awkwardly charming seaside town of Whitby, join esteemed Professor Abraham Van Helsing and his three idiotic actors as they frantically try to expose the truth behind Bram Stoker’s infamous novel and warn audiences about the real dangers of vampires.”

Le Navet Bete Dracula at Seaton. - Credit: Matt Austin

Dracula: The Bloody Truth is Le Navet Bete’s third collaboration with comedy writer and director John Nicholson. John is Co-Artistic Director of Peepolykus and has previously worked with the likes of Rik Mayall, Nina Conti and Paul Merton as well as regularly writing for TV and radio.

