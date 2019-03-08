Honiton projects to bid for Dragon's Den-style funding

Up to £5,000 on offer to the applicants pitching the best ideas

Project funding of up to £5,000 will be up for grabs at a Dragon's Den-style contest during Honiton Events Week.

Participants will have five minutes to pitch their ideas before an audience at The Beehive, in Dowell Street, who will decide which one to back.

A panel of three to four 'dragons' will be on hand to ask participants questions and help the audience make its decision.

Entrants can apply for as much funding as they want up to £5,000 but to win the full amount, they must convince the majority of the audience that their project is the only one that deserves funding.

The contest will take place on Wednesday, May 29, from 2pm to 4pm, at the community centre.

Applicants need to send in a short application form by Monday, May 6. Once organisers have reviewed these, applicants will be told whether their project is considered suitable for the Dragons Den. The £5,000 funding pot comprises £3,000 from Devon County Council's locality budget, £1,000 from East Devon District Council and £1,000 from Honiton Town Council.

Only projects that the organisers believe will improve the lives of people in Honiton will get invited to take part.

Applicants will need to be a constituted group, which means they will need a governing document. However, it doesn't mean they have to be legally incorporated.

The Dragon's Den event will not fund: • Day to day ongoing costs eg salaries, administration etc. • Services or activities that should be statutory. • Political activities. • Animal beneficiaries. • Private businesses. • Activities where individuals will directly benefit financially.

The winners must spend the grant within 12 months.

The event is being organised by EDDC's community development worker Alex Higgins and Devon County Council's development officer Ali Eastland. Mr Higgins said: “We would like to encourage as many local community groups as possible to apply and hopefully participate.”

For more information or for an application form email Alex Higgins ahiggins@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 07805 813033.

East Devon District Council's Honiton Events Week runs from May 25 to 31. It will feature several health, wellbeing and cultural events ranging from craft making activities at Thelma Hulbert Gallery to countryside walks.