Dramatic rescue of pair washed out to sea from river Axe

A lifeboat, helicopters, police and other emergency crews were involved in the rescue and treatment of two youths

Two teenage boys have been rescued after being swept out to sea from the mouth of the river Axe.

Beer coastguard and the Lyme Regis lifeboat found the pair in the water about 200 metres off the shore at about 6.20pm yesterday evening (Friday, June 28). It is thought that one boy was trying to help the other, but both were in difficulties.

The boys were taken on board the lifeboat and then winched up on to a coastguard helicopter. They were then transferred to the air ambulance and taken to hospital in Dorchester.

Lifeboat helm Murray Saunders said:"The coastguards were a terrific help and guided us to the boys who were waving to us. It was very fortunate that we found them so quickly. They were obviously very cold and relieved to see us."