Sea rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 February 2020

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

The dramatic rescue of two teenagers who were swept out to sea at Axmouth is to be featured on TV later this month.

Four members of Lyme Regis Lifeboat crew, who pulled the boys from the water, will be appear in the BBC 2 series Saving Lives At Sea.

The programme will be screened at 8pm on Wednesday, February 26.

The rescue, at the end of June, was filmed by a lifeboat crew member using a helmet camera and shows how the two 14-year-old boys were found clinging to each other after being swept out to sea some 200 metes from the River Axe.

The teenagers, Archie Woollacott and Bozhidra Bobev - known as Bo - are both students at Axe Valley Academy, Axminster.

Archie later helped to raise £700 which the school presented to the RNLI after he had his hair shaved off by a fellow student.

Archie, his mum Emily, and Bo feature in the film along with lifeboat crew members Tim Edwards, Murray Saunders, Andy Butterfield and Nikky Williams.

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison’s superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Drive 24