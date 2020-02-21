Advanced search

Drawing signed by former Prime Minister to go under the hammer in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 February 2020

The House of Commons sketch signed by Harold McMillan. Picture: Sue Cade

A drawing signed by politician Harold Macmillan will go under the hammer at a Honiton auctionhouse.

The picture by amateur artist Miriam Cozens depicts an historic scene at the House of Commons - the day Winston Churchill made his final major speech as Prime Minister. Known as 'Never Despair' the speech talks about the divisions that set in after the end of the Second World War, the hostility between East and West and the threat of the nuclear bomb.

Dated March 1, 1955, the date of the speech and presumably the day it was drawn, the detailed sketch shows many of the well-known politicians of the day including Clement Attlee, Christopher Soames and a young Ted Heath.

Harold Macmillan's signature can be seen just above the artist's signature.

He would go on to become Prime Minister in 1957.

The drawing will be auctioned at Chilcotts on Saturday, March 7.

