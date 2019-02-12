Two key appointments at Lyme Bay Winery

Wolf and Paul at Lyme Bay Winery. Picture LBW Archant

Award-winning drinks firm creates two new roles to help continue its expansion plans

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyme Bay Winery MD James Lambert has plenty to celebrate with the firm's continuing expansion. Picture Chris Carson. Lyme Bay Winery MD James Lambert has plenty to celebrate with the firm's continuing expansion. Picture Chris Carson.

Shute-based Lyme Bay Winery has announced two new management roles to support growing demand for its products.

Wolfgang Sieg-Hogg has been appointed operations manager and Paul Sullivan is head of sales and marketing at the drinks company which employs 35 people.

They join the award-winning firm following a period of significant growth in 2018 which saw the company increase production by 20 per cent, as well as secure a national listing for its Lugger Rum.

It also maintained its British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standard in food safety hygiene standards ‘A’ Grade rating for the second year in a row.

Outlining the key reasons for the appointments, managing director James Lambert said: “The creation of both roles and subsequent appointments represent the latest phase in the evolution of the business, ensuring we continue to offer innovative and high-quality drinks to meet ever changing consumer demand.”

Paul, who boasts a wealth of experience in developing the recognition and distribution of high-quality drink brands, most recently with Hop Back Brewery, explained his own excitement following the appointment: “Lyme Bay have an excellent team and a fantastic range of products from English wine to Lugger Spiced Rum, gin and mead. These products are perfectly tailored for the quality and flavour focused drinker of today and their potential is amazing.”

Wolfgang, who brings with him years of experience in BRC-standard food and ingredient manufacture with rapidly expanding companies such as Dorset Cereals, spoke of his relish for the role.

He said: “Lyme Bay Winery is at a pivotal point in the scale of its operations and I am thrilled to be part of enabling that transition so that we can achieve our aim of becoming the UK’s leading manufacturer of distinctive drinks.”

Overall, Mr Lambert sees this as a step change for the business.

He added: “Recognising when new positions are required within a growing business structure is one thing, getting the right people in is quite another.

“I’m thrilled to have both Wolf and Paul on board, especially given both the excellent cultural fit and the wealth of highly relevant experience and enthusiasm they bring to the business.

“I can’t remember a more exciting time to be part of the Lyme Bay team.”