Corks pop at Lyme Bay Winery

The People's Choice Wine Award winners. Picture PCWA Archant

Shute-based drinks firm produces nation’s favourite pink fizz

Corks are popping again at Lyme Bay Winery after one of its sparkling wines was named the nation’s favourite fizz.

The Sparkling Rosé 2014 produced by the firm based at Shute, near Axminster, took joint first place alongside Waitrose’s Leckford Estate Brut 2013 at the People’s Choice Wine Awards (PCWA) at The Comedy Store, Manchester.

The competition, only in its second year, is growing rapidly, with triple the number of entries this time, as an increasing number of high-profile companies rally behind the PCWA’s vision to see consumers included at the heart of the judging process. Unlike any other national wine competitions, the PCWA gives the consumer the opportunity to be involved in all stages of the judging and vote for the wines they love, and even shapes the ceremony itself around consumer engagement rather than cliquey conservatism.

It is a shake-up that James Lambert, managing director at Lyme Bay Winery, wholeheartedly endorses

He said: “It’s very easy in the wine world to find yourself in a bit of an echo chamber which is why I love what the PCWA are doing to bring the customer right into the middle of the conversation around what makes a great wine.”

He says Lyme Bay’s Sparkling Rosé is one such drink which has already been recognised in previous competitions.

It scooped the title of ‘Best English Wine’ at the Great British Food Awards in 2017 with judge Grace Dent commenting: “I was a sucker for a rosé brut anyway, and then this absolute gem came along from Axminster, in Devon.

“A pretty pale pink hue with gorgeous notes of apple and raspberry. Sweet and charming enough to win over even the hardest of hearts. Perfect with fish. Actually, perfect with almost anything!

“Whether it is seasoned professionals or enthusiastic wine-lovers, one thing is clear; Lyme Bay Sparkling Rosé is a firm British favourite.”

The People’s Choice Wine Awards is the only UK based national wine awards dedicated to and judged in the first instance by wine consumers.

It gives suppliers and producers a golden opportunity to learn what wine drinkers really think about their wines.

It has unique categories which accurately reflect the buying decisions of the average consumer and covers all types of wines and occasions.