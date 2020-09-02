Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images Julie Marshall

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The recent craze in the drive-in cinema will be reaching East Devon this September, as Westpoint will be showing several big blockbuster movies over six days.

Groups of people, safe in their social bubbles and from the comfort of their car, will be able to watch some Hollywood favourites on the big outdoor screen.

An eclectic range of films is set to be shown including some recent hits such as Joker and Knives Out, and some quirky favourites such as The Goonies and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Classic family films are also lined up including Jurassic Park, Grease, The Greatest Showman, Back to the Future and The Lion King. On Friday night there’s an 80s vs 90s DJ and on Saturday night a Club Classics DJ.

Screenings will take place from Tuesday, September 8 to Sunday, September 13, between 1pm and midnight each day.

As spaces are limited, pre-booking is essential. It costs £27.50 per car, plus booking fee. Call 02921 152357 or visit www.adventuredrivein.co.uk/locations/westpoint-exeter