Police arrest drug-driver in Seaton
PUBLISHED: 15:51 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 11 October 2019
Archant
A driver was arrested for being under the influence of drugs during a road policing operation in Seaton.
It took place on the evening of Tuesday, October 8.
A number of people were dealt with for speeding and officers gave advice on numerous traffic offences.
In a similar operation in Sidmouth, on Thursday, October 10, drugs were seized after officers searched a vehicle and its four occupants.
Eight drivers were reported for speeding, and police spoke to a large number of drivers about various road traffic offences.
A police spokesman said: "Speed kills people and every driver owes a duty of care to drive safely on our roads."
The two traffic operations were carried out by the Devon and Cornwall Police Special Constabulary and Rural East Devon policing teams.
