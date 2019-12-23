Advanced search

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 11:09 24 December 2019

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

A driver was left with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Honiton.

Police are looking for anyone who saw the incident which took place about 5.30pm on Monday, December 23.

Emergency services were called to the scene on an unnamed road between Honiton and Smeatharpe, near Luppitt.

The collision involved a Silver Renault Megane and a Red Peugeot Boxer Panel Van.

The driver of the Renault sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by South Western Ambulance services in an air ambulance.

The main road remained closed to allow for a forensic examination of the collision scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 608 of December 23, 2019 if you saw anything.

