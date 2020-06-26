Advanced search

Government gives green light for driving test restart

PUBLISHED: 10:39 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 26 June 2020

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learner drivers will soon be able to get back behind the wheel as lessons and tests resume on July 4.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will begin a phased restart in England, starting with theory tests from July 4 and then car driving tests on July 22.

Driving tests had been suspended on March 20 to help stop the spread of Covid-19 but the government has given the green light to the restart, providing they follow coronavirus safety measures.

Details on how the DVSA intends to comply with safety measures will be announced shortly.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Driving lessons and tests are vital in helping people get to work and visit loved ones, and provide the skills for a lifetime of safe driving.

“As the country recovers from Covid-19 we can now open up our services to help get the country moving again and I am very pleased to announce the restart of driving tests and lessons in a Covid-secure way.”

Critical workers were able to continue taking tests during lockdown and the first slots will be reserved for them, as well as anyone who had a test booked that was subsequently suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19.

New candidates will be able to book driving tests once these exams have been completed and the DVSA will announce when the booking system will reopen in due course.

Anyone who had a test booked before lockdown will be contacted by the DVSA to arrange a new date.

DVSA chief executive, Gareth Llewellyn, said: “It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the government’s advice.

“I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and theory tests in England from July 4, and car practical tests will restart from July 22.

“Tests for critical workers have continued during the lockdown and I would like to thank all those instructors and examiners who have continued to work to help deliver tests for those who have done so much to help us during this terrible pandemic.”

