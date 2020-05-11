Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

sDrug have been seized in two separate raids in Axminster.

A large quantity of cannabis was found after police searched a residential property in The Cricketers on Saturday, March 7.

On Saturday, May 2, another search was carried out at a residential address in Kirby Close, where officers found suspected cocaine and cannabis.

Neighbourhood Beat Manager for Axminster, PC Beth Salter, said: “Our investigations are continuing in relation to these warrants, which were executed following community intelligence.

“We were able to take action as a direct result of positive community engagement and appreciate the ongoing support of the public.

“We urge people to continue sharing their concerns with the local neighbourhood police.”

Investigations are continuing into both of the drug seizures, which are not being linked.