Dog show to raise vital funds for Devon Air Ambulance and Blue Cross

A dog is being held in Dunkeswell in September to raise money for charity.

The event is taking place at Hooked Rise Farm, behind Dunkesswell airfield, from 9:30am on September 11, raising funds for Devon Air Ambulance and the Blue Cross, Devon.

The days itinerary includes a companion dog show, fun dog show, canine fancy dress - theme - the jubilee year, fun agility 'sniffathon' challenge, the doggy dash, kennel club good citizen awards, raffles, trade stands and demos, food and drink stalls, car-boot, classic tractor display, professional Photographer and photo booth, childrens activities, k9 health and behavior tent.

The event is being sponsored by Walking Woofs, pet behaviorist Donna Green, Krista Radzina Photography, Honiton Photo Box, LP Autotech, Forest Glade Holiday Park, Manor Antiques Restoration, Twin Tigers Martial Arts Gym, Something Different Miniature Farm, Whicheeter Skyes and Jezanta Skyes.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or call Jenny on 07927 059167



