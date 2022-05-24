New unit to be built opposite Hangar two at Dunkeswell Airfield

The proposed site for the work/live unit at Dunkeswell Airfield. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning application has been submitted to create a work/live space at Dunkeswell Airfield.

The building, if permission is granted, will allow local business owner Mr Burton, of Cob Blocks, a space to work and live in so he can be on-site full time.

The site will be split to allow secure dry storage for the building contractors and space for him to live on site.

The proposed new building will be opposite Hangar two at Dunkeswell Airfield. The site is surrounded by other industrial units.

The new work/live unit at Dunkeswell Airfield. - Credit: XL Planning.

Cob Blocks are a local building contractor who make blocks for cob and earth buildings at their warehouse in Honiton.

If approved, the new building will offer restroom/day facilities and dirty clothing store.

People have until June 18 to make representations on this application which can be found on the East Devon District Council website here – referencing 22/1058/FUL.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.



