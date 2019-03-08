Advanced search

Charity dog show to raise funds for aphasia charity

PUBLISHED: 13:32 22 August 2019

Organiser Wyn Leney's own dogs. Picture: Wyn Leney

Organiser Wyn Leney's own dogs. Picture: Wyn Leney

Wyn Leney

A charity dog show takes place in Dunkeswell on Saturday, August 24, with both pedigree and 'fun' classes.

It has been organised by the local company Bordercombe Dog Training.

The event at Throgmorton Hall opens at 10am and judging, for the pedigree classes, begins at 11.00.

There are classes for puppies, sporting dogs, non-sporting dogs, veterans over seven years old, and an open class.

Next comes the more light-hearted part of the competition, with prizes in categories including handsomest dog, prettiest bitch, best mover, best child handler, and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

Each class costs £1.50 to enter.

There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

The dog show will raise funds for the local charity Living With Aphasia. Aphasia is a communication disability which usually occurs after a stroke or head injury. It can leave people unable to speak, understand, read or write.

For further information contact Wyn Leney of Bordercombe Dog Training on 01404 47698.

