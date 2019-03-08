Advanced search

World record attempt for the fastest cheese to be staged in Dunkeswell

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 01 November 2019

The skydivers from Norseland who will be at Dunkeswell Airfield. Picture: Mind

A world record attempt will be staged at Dunkeswell Airfield next week - for the fastest cheese.

Ilchester-based cheese-maker Noreseland has has enlisted former record-breaking speed skydiver Mikey Lovemore to spice up the skies and create a new world record for the fastest cheese, all in the name of charity.

Mr Lovemore will be jumping out of a plane, on November 9, with a wheel of Mexicana spicy cheese strapped to his chest in a specially-created harness.

Travelling at up to 311 miles per hour, the jump will not only set a new world record for the fastest cheese, but it will also make Mr Lovemore the fastest skydiver in the UK.

The world record attempt will coincide with several employees from Norseland, who will brave a 15,000ft skydive to raise money for Mind in Somerset.

Members of the public are invited to come down to Skydive Buzz held at the airfield from 9am to midday to watch the world record take place.

