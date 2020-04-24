Advanced search

Council launches e-book to help food go further during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 April 2020

Devon County Council has launched an e-book to help families make the most of the food they buy. Picture: Getty Images

Devon County Council has launched an e-book to help families make the most of the food they buy. Picture: Getty Images

agafapaperiapunta

A new e-book has been launched by Devon County Council to help families’ food go further.

The ‘Have Your Food and Eat It” book, created by Recycle Devon, looks at ways to save families money and time, from smarter shopping to meal prepping for the week ahead.

It also provides a selection of recipes suited to using up ingredients in the fridge, or leftovers from previous meals.

A spokesman for Recycle Devon said: “In the UK, we throw away 6.7 million tonnes of food a year – that’s a third of the food we buy.

“Nearly half of that is fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy, rice and pasta.

“Research also shows that we throw away more food than we think we do.

“Some of the common reasons for throwing food away include buying too much in the first place, improper storage, not eating things in time and cooking too much – especially pasta and rice.”

For more information, visit www.recycledevon.org/blog/have-your-food-and-e

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Sidmouth RFC - a history of touring action both home and away

The 1935 Sidmouth RFC touring party at Chingford. Picture; SRFC

Covid Crisis - Lockdown tps for the lone runner

The Sidmouth Running Club April 26 challenge. Picture ARCHANT

Continuing our look at the individuals behind the foundation and development of Sidmouth RFC

The Sidmouth RFC team of 1905. Picture SRFC
Drive 24