Council launches e-book to help food go further during Covid-19 pandemic

Devon County Council has launched an e-book to help families make the most of the food they buy. Picture: Getty Images agafapaperiapunta

A new e-book has been launched by Devon County Council to help families’ food go further.

The ‘Have Your Food and Eat It” book, created by Recycle Devon, looks at ways to save families money and time, from smarter shopping to meal prepping for the week ahead.

It also provides a selection of recipes suited to using up ingredients in the fridge, or leftovers from previous meals.

A spokesman for Recycle Devon said: “In the UK, we throw away 6.7 million tonnes of food a year – that’s a third of the food we buy.

“Nearly half of that is fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy, rice and pasta.

“Research also shows that we throw away more food than we think we do.

“Some of the common reasons for throwing food away include buying too much in the first place, improper storage, not eating things in time and cooking too much – especially pasta and rice.”

For more information, visit www.recycledevon.org/blog/have-your-food-and-e