£6million for East Devon projects from Government’s Getting Building Fund

£6million for East Devon projects under the Getting Building Fund.

The Government’s £6million investment in East Devon schemes to help kickstart the economy has been welcomed.

The Getting Building Fund will provide support to fast-track a number of schemes in the county to be delivered by January 2022.

Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has been allocated £35.4million - with two projects in East Devon given £6million - from the £900million national fund.

A scheme to enhance the Future Skills Academy – formerly the Flybe Training Academy – based at Exeter Airport received £1million.

A project to construct a new three-storey office and laboratory building at Exeter Science Park was given £5million.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp welcomed the central government investment.

He said: “This is a huge boost for East Devon which recognises that we live in a great place to invest in people.

“I’ll continue to work with the government to help ensure we come back stronger.”

County councillor Rufus Gilbert, cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “Devon’s economy is expected to be one of the hardest hit by the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, and this announcement from the Government is extremely welcome and endorses the priorities set out in Team Devon’s recovery plans for the county.

“It demonstrates the value of working closely together and we’re continuing to work closely with the LEP on future programmes of investment.

“We’re united in our efforts to restart, regrow and reset our economy to enable Devon to emerge stronger and the projects highlighted through this funding will play a major part in that.”

Karl Tucker, chairman of the Heart of the South West, said: “Each of the projects will support growth of the local economy and deliver the LEP’s outcomes.

“We welcome the Getting Building Fund to start new projects and accelerate projects across the Heart of the South West.

“We recognise that there are still many other important projects that we identified in our area that currently remain unfunded.

“We will continue to work with Government to secure future funding to further invest in our recovery pipeline.”

Dr Sally Basker, chief executive officer of Exeter Science Park, said they are ‘thrilled’ the ‘grow out’ building has been awarded a Getting Building Fund grant.