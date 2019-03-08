East Devon care provider - which helps people in Honiton - rated ‘outstanding’ by health watchdog

An East Devon domiciliary care provider has been praised in a glowing report from the UK’s health watchdog.

RV Care Devon, a part of national care provider HC-One, was rated ‘Outstanding’ following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The organisation provides care and support to more 60 clients in their own homes in Honiton and Exeter.

The provider was deemed to be safe, effective, caring and responsive, with care workers seen to deliver care that was respectful of client’s privacy and dignity and took account of people’s individual preferences.

As part of the process, inspectors questioned clients and their families and found that people were happy with the care they received and felt that ‘staff treated people with utmost respect and dignity and ensured privacy.’

Inspectors recognised that staff ‘promoted a sense of compassion, kindness and caring for everyone involved within the organisation which extended to people, families, friends and pets.’

The report also noted that staff were supported to reach their true potential.

They were encouraged to obtain additional qualifications and suggest training, which would benefit the people they supported.

Clare Connor, RV Care’s registered manager, said: “We are thrilled to receive our outstanding CQC report that reflects the hard work and dedication of our care team.

“Our priority is to provide the kindest possible care to our clients and the team work extremely hard to ensure that we’re delivering the best service possible.

“I would like to thank the team for their continued dedication and loyalty.”

Client comments included: “Nothing is too much trouble; the care is exceptional. I am so lucky.” and “A very good standard all round, I feel safe with them.”

A relative of one client, stated: “The carers genuinely care. They are absolutely lovely, kind and considerate.”

The full report can be viewed on the Care Quality Commission’s website.