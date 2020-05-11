Advanced search

CANCELLED – most East Devon carnivals not taking place amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 11 May 2020

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

The annual procession of illuminated floats and flamboyance will not be coming to most East Devon towns this summer and autumn.

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyBudleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Seven of the eight carnivals which make up the East Devon circuit have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Traditionally, carnival clubs from across the district bring their mechanical floats and walking entries to a different town every weekend throughout August, September and October.

However, Seaton, Colyton, Axminster, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Honiton have all confirmed their carnivals are not taking place.

A decision on Ottery St Mary’s carnival – set for Saturday, October 31 – is yet to take place.

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Eva White of the organising committee said they are hoping the event can take place and a decision would not be made until at least July.

