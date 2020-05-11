CANCELLED – most East Devon carnivals not taking place amid coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 11 May 2020
Archant
The annual procession of illuminated floats and flamboyance will not be coming to most East Devon towns this summer and autumn.
Seven of the eight carnivals which make up the East Devon circuit have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Traditionally, carnival clubs from across the district bring their mechanical floats and walking entries to a different town every weekend throughout August, September and October.
However, Seaton, Colyton, Axminster, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Honiton have all confirmed their carnivals are not taking place.
A decision on Ottery St Mary’s carnival – set for Saturday, October 31 – is yet to take place.
Eva White of the organising committee said they are hoping the event can take place and a decision would not be made until at least July.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.