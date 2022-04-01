Time running out on consultation to Devon Climate Emergency

Only two weeks left to have your say on how the Devon Climate Emergency is tackled.

Residents have until Thursday, April 14 to share their views in a public consultation on the actions developed following the Devon Climate Assembly, last summer.

The Devon Climate Assembly discussed three of Devon’s more controversial climate issues: onshore wind, buildings and transport. These topics were chosen because they have a big impact on people’s everyday lives. The partnership felt, therefore, that it was important to work with the public to determine how these issues should be addressed.

Assembly members came up with a total of fourteen resolutions across the three themes. Over the past few months, the Devon Climate Emergency partnership has worked together to transform these recommendations into deliverable actions to include in the Devon Carbon Plan.

The consultation will be your chance to say whether the Devon Climate Emergency Partnership has interpreted and responded to the Devon Climate Assembly reasonably and effectively.

Councillor Marianne Rixson, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for climate action and emergency response, said: "Onshore wind, buildings and transport were all identified as key areas of concern to the Devon Climate Assembly. Their recommendations will form the basis of future actions as we move towards our net-zero goal, so it is very important that the work of the partnership reflects the view of our residents.

"For example, have your views been reflected in the climate action resolutions they have drawn up? If not, please note that you have until Thursday, 14th April, to take part in this important public consultation. If you are short of time, there is a short version of the questionnaire, which should take only 15 minutes of your time."

For more information, visit https://www.devonclimateemergency.org.uk/public-consultation/