East Devon District Council elections on May 2: who’s standing
PUBLISHED: 16:26 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 April 2019
Voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at East Devon District Council.
Candidates standing in the upcoming East Devon District Council elections have been announced.
Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the district council. This will be the first time Cranbrook residents go to the polls to elect their own district councillors.
The candidates for Cranbrook, Broadclyst and Whimple/Rockbeare are as follows:
Cranbrook (three seats):
Kevin Blakey, Independent
Kim Bloxham, Independent
Sam Hawkins, Independent
Pauline Garbutt, Lib Dem
Sue Mills, Labour
Matthew Osborn, Conservative
Nick Partridge, Conservative
Broadclyst (three seats):
Paul Diviani, Conservative
Rob Longhurst, Conservative
Chris Pepper, Conservative
Eleanor Rylance, Lib Dem
Sarah Chamberlain, Lib Dem
Rebecca-Jayne Lipscombe, Lib Dem
Henry Gent, Green
Whimple and Rockbeare (one seat):
Mark Evans-Martin, Conservative
Kathy McLaughlan, Independent
