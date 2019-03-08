Advanced search

East Devon District Council elections on May 2: who’s standing

PUBLISHED: 16:26 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 April 2019

Archant

Voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them at East Devon District Council.

Candidates standing in the upcoming East Devon District Council elections have been announced.

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the district council. This will be the first time Cranbrook residents go to the polls to elect their own district councillors.

The candidates for Cranbrook, Broadclyst and Whimple/Rockbeare are as follows:

Cranbrook (three seats):

Kevin Blakey, Independent

Kim Bloxham, Independent

Sam Hawkins, Independent

Pauline Garbutt, Lib Dem

Sue Mills, Labour

Matthew Osborn, Conservative

Nick Partridge, Conservative

Broadclyst (three seats):

Paul Diviani, Conservative

Rob Longhurst, Conservative

Chris Pepper, Conservative

Eleanor Rylance, Lib Dem

Sarah Chamberlain, Lib Dem

Rebecca-Jayne Lipscombe, Lib Dem

Henry Gent, Green

Whimple and Rockbeare (one seat):

Mark Evans-Martin, Conservative

Kathy McLaughlan, Independent

