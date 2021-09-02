Published: 12:30 PM September 2, 2021

Hundreds of people have already shared their views on what should happen to East Devon’s public toilets.

Residents, businesses and town and parish councils, visitors and others have just one month left to have their say on how £3millon should be spent on upgrading a number of the facilities to help lower running costs in years to come for tax payers.

East Devon District Council is planning to use a substantial amount of capital investment to ensure the district has the best, most modernised loos, located in the right place, that cost less money to run while also maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness.

The authority can’t continue to operate all the public toilets as they currently are, so is also investigating the locations and potential alternative uses for some sites, to make best use of what there is. Scroll down to see proposals for toilets broken down into areas.

So far around 600 people have shared their views in the consultation that closes at 5pm on Friday, 1 October 2021.

A favourite idea is to revamp a number of toilets so they are like the model on the facilities on Exmouth Seafront at Queen’s Drive/ Old Lifeboat Station. This includes a mix of toilet for men, women, unisex, baby changing facilities and disabled loos. Each toilet cubicle has its own washing area, meaning there’s no need for a communal area and instead can be accessed straight off the street. Communal washing areas in public toilets are often targets of anti-social behaviour damage so this would also help to address that.

Another idea would be to have a two-to-one ratio of toilets within public toilet facility, in favour of women, to reduce queueing times.

Tell us what you think about our proposals by filling in the online questionnaire by visiting www.eastdevon.gov.uk/publictoiletreview

If you need a copy of the consultation on paper or in any other format, please contact us to discuss your needs by email: publictoiletreview@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 517569.

Some interesting comments have already been made through the consultation. Here are a few:

Look at rain harvesting solutions - solar power and even card donation. Offer local shops who allow use of toilets a financial incentive.

In Exmouth make it a condition for certain planning that public access to toilets is provided - The Ocean, Premier Inn and the Pavilion are prime examples.



During Covid I witnessed multiple people going to the toilet by beach huts at the sea front due to toilet closures. So I think the proximity of toilets in a holiday town should be reduced to avoid this unpleasant behaviour. Equally disabled visitors to the town and sea front should not have a significant trek to public facilities.



Ensuring at a minimum that there is a toilet block within an eight-minute walk is not practical. We can't expect someone who is able bodied who is desperate for the toilet to walk for eight minutes to a toilet.

I would be happy to pay 30p if that would mean more toilets would be provided.

You are failing to consider adequately the needs of the disabled or to allow for the greater toileting need of elderly residents and visitors.

I don't think toilets needs to be modern and in line for awards. When I need a toilet I do not care what condition it is in - I'd rather have less focus on condition and more focus on relief!

You need to figure it out: Sidmouth needs BOTH Port Royal and the Marketplace. It’s a public health hazard to close either.

Possible alternative uses could include toilets provided by businesses or organisations – such as a café with a public toilet or another community facility.

The idea for ‘pay-to-use’ public conveniences is also being put forward – this could help pay for the running costs of the toilets that are important for residents and tourists alike.

Due to reductions in central Government funding, over the past 10 years, EDDC is facing a £3million funding gap in 2022, unless it changes the way it operates some services.

In 2019 £473,000 was spent running the public convenience service. This provided 30 public toilet sites, 26 owned and operated by the council and four maintained for others.

It amounts to an average of £15,786 a year to directly look after each toilet block, this includes the maintenance of the toilets and providing water, toilet rolls, cleaning them twice a day and management costs.

You can find out more about other costs such as depreciation of the capital assets and recharges in our Cabinet Report here.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC Portfolio Holder for Coast, Country and Environment said: "I would like to thank everyone who has had their say so far and taken the time to take part in this consultation. If you haven’t had your say already, please do, we want to hear from as many people as possible from all ages and backgrounds.

Proposals for toilets:

EDDC has spent time reviewing all the district’s toilets and categorising them (a, b or c) depending on the location and the walking distance between key areas such as a town centre, beach or large park and how well-used they are.

Category A Toilets

These are important public toilet sites which underpin the community, visitor economy or town, in which we will continue to invest and maintain.

All of these toilets will refurbished and brought up to Charter Mark standards if they don't already meet them.

Axminster - West Street Car Park Public Toilets - Running costs - £16,258.12 a year.

Budleigh Salterton - Cliff Path (West End / Steamer) Public Toilets. Running costs - £15,271.54 a year.

Budleigh Salterton - East End (Lime Kiln) Public Toilets. Running costs - £18,279.88 a year.

Beer - Jubilee Gardens Public Toilets. Running costs - £39,692.09 a year.

Exmouth - Foxholes Car Park Public Toilets. Running costs - £22,543.95 a year.

Exmouth - Magnolia Centre (London Inn) Public Toilets. Running costs - £28,881.03 a year.

Exmouth - Manor Gardens Public Toilets. Running costs - £24,599.32 a year.

Exmouth - Queens Drive Public Toilets. Running costs - £20,495.53 a year.

Exmouth - Phear Park Public Toilets. Running costs - £12,893.16 a year.

Honiton - Lace Walk Public Toilets. Running costs - £27,365.82 a year.

Seaton - West Walk Public Toilets. Running costs - £33,670.32 a year.

Sidmouth - Connaught Gardens Public Toilets. Running costs - £28,251.07 a year.

Sidmouth - Triangle Public Toilets. Running costs - £22,100.20 a year.

Sidmouth - Either the Market Place or Port Royal Public Toilets would be retained depending on any redevelopment of these sites, or there would be new alternative provision. This would be a prime tourist / town centre location. Running costs - £40,588.09 a year for the Market Place and £7,407 for Port Royal.

Category B Toilets

Still relevant locally, but less well used or where there are multiple toilets in close proximity (according to proximity maps and 4/8 minute walking zones). If a toilet has been listed as suggested category B it means we would look at other options for the use of the site. At sites identified as category B, we could consider marketing a lease opportunity for a different offer such as a café, to include a publicly accessible toilet, or sell the public toilets, depending on the options for each particular site. Town or parish councils and community groups could bid for these sites as well.

Budleigh Salterton - Station Road Car Park Public Toilets. The site has potential for redevelopment together with the Lower Station Road Car Park. Running costs - £15,021.62 a year.

Exmouth - Imperial Recreation Ground Public Toilets. This site is about a four minute walk from the toilets in Manor Gardens. However, it could offer a very good café / bar. Running costs - £24,058.37 a year.

Exmouth - Orcombe Point Public Toilets. Around a four minute walk to the larger Foxholes toilet block. Running costs - £6,371.78 a year.

Exmouth - The Maer Public Toilets. Could be better used as a cafe/bar with community toilets, potential link with BBQ area. Running costs - £8,951.94 a year.

Seaton - Harbour Road Car Park Public Toilets. Proximity map shows the town is served by West Walk public toilets. Running costs - £26,972.73 a year.

Seaton - Hole Public Toilets. Proximity map shows the town is best served by West Walk public toilets, with additional ones available at Tesco and the Chine Hideaway cafe. Running costs - £25,142.83 a year.

Sidmouth - Market Place Public Toilets. Significant redevelopment opportunity as town centre site. Running costs - £40,588.09 a year.

Sidmouth - Port Royal (Alma Bridge) Public Toilets. Potential for commercial use tied to Port Royal. Running costs - £7,407 a year.

Category C Toilets

The council can no longer afford to run these toilets which are either less used or are in locations served by other facilitates. Town councils and community groups can be given the opportunity to operate these.

Budleigh Salterton - Brook Road Car Park Public Toilets. Running costs - £1,761.94 a year.

Colyton - Dolphin Street Car Park Public Toilets. Running costs - £7,105.87 a year.

Exmouth - Bus / Train Station Public Toilets. Very low usage. This site is at a gateway to the town, but directly benefits the station and could be operated by others. The building can't be used as anything other than a public toilet. Could be re-modelled as part of the Motorhome parking project pending councillor approval. Running costs - £24,541.37 a year.

Exmouth - Jarvis Close Public Toilets. Running costs - £10,000.23 a year.

Honiton - King Street Car Park Public Toilets. Proximity maps show the town is well served by Lace Walk Public Toilets. Running costs - £11,534.96 a year.

Seaton - Marsh Road Public Toilets. Proximity maps show that the town is well served by West Walk public toilets. Tesco in Seaton have publically accessible toilets, as do the Chine Hideaway cafe and other attractions. Running costs - £20,910.43 a year.