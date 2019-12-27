Advanced search

East Devon firefighters in Boxing Day flood water rescue

PUBLISHED: 10:03 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 27 December 2019

Archant

A special rescue team from Exmouth and two fire engines were called out to rescue a motorist stuck in flood water.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded after reports of a vehicle stuck in Plymtree on Boxing Day at 11.40pm.

According to the fire service, the driver was unable to safely exit their vehicle due to the height of the water.

The crews from Exmouth, Ottery St Mary and Cullompton attended and were able to free the driver unharmed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "After a difficult start due to flood water and the location of the car, four crew members - dressed in water safety equipment - were able to wade over to the driver and take them back to dry land, unharmed."

Duty of care was left with police closing the road and the drive was kept safe and warm while waiting for the arrival of a vehicle removal company.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

Masterplan ‘must be right’, says Axminster councillor

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Former Axe Valley district councillors made Honorary Aldermen

Douglas Hull

Family bring back Ottery New Year’s Eve party to boost suicide bereavement charity Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden raised £946 for Pete’s Dragons by staging a New Year's Eve party at Ottery Cricket Club. Gemma is pictured presenting a cheque to Lesley Rowland. Also pictured (l-r) are Graham Rowland, Caroline and Dave Youlden, and Vicky and Rob Johns of Ottery Cricket Club.

East Devon firefighters in Boxing Day flood water rescue

AVR six enjoy the Escot ‘Fun Run’

AVR members at the Escot Fun Run. Picture AVR

Lifeboat team set to launch 2020 fundraising programme

Seaton, Beer and District RNLI branch members during their Christmas collection outside Seaton Tesco. Picture: RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists