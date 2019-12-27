East Devon firefighters in Boxing Day flood water rescue

A special rescue team from Exmouth and two fire engines were called out to rescue a motorist stuck in flood water.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded after reports of a vehicle stuck in Plymtree on Boxing Day at 11.40pm.

According to the fire service, the driver was unable to safely exit their vehicle due to the height of the water.

The crews from Exmouth, Ottery St Mary and Cullompton attended and were able to free the driver unharmed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "After a difficult start due to flood water and the location of the car, four crew members - dressed in water safety equipment - were able to wade over to the driver and take them back to dry land, unharmed."

Duty of care was left with police closing the road and the drive was kept safe and warm while waiting for the arrival of a vehicle removal company.