‘Wonderful’ response to East Devon laundry bag appeal

Ann Veit with two of the handsewn laundry bags. Picture: Ann Veit Archant

Volunteers have been kept busy sewing after receiving a great response to their laundry bag appeal.

In April, the Herald reported that members of local WI groups and ladies in Musbury were producing laundry bags from old pillowcases, sheets and duvet covers that can be used by medical professionals to wash their scrubs safely.

Since starting the project, 563 bags have been made and distributed to those who need them such as community nurses, Hospiscare at Home nurses, Sidmouth Hospital, care homes, Care at Home staff and GP surgeries.

Pillowcases have been donated from far and wide with parcels arriving from Cardiff, and organiser Ann Veit said they have had a wonderful response to their appeal since the Herald’s article. She said they have even had a Musbury man commandeer his wife’s sewing machine to help.

The volunteers are still asking for more pillowcases and say that cotton or poly cotton are the best. If you have supplies or want to help you can contact Ann on 01297 552376.