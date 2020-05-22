Advanced search

‘Wonderful’ response to East Devon laundry bag appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:47 22 May 2020

Ann Veit with two of the handsewn laundry bags. Picture: Ann Veit

Ann Veit with two of the handsewn laundry bags. Picture: Ann Veit

Archant

Volunteers have been kept busy sewing after receiving a great response to their laundry bag appeal.

In April, the Herald reported that members of local WI groups and ladies in Musbury were producing laundry bags from old pillowcases, sheets and duvet covers that can be used by medical professionals to wash their scrubs safely.

Since starting the project, 563 bags have been made and distributed to those who need them such as community nurses, Hospiscare at Home nurses, Sidmouth Hospital, care homes, Care at Home staff and GP surgeries.

Pillowcases have been donated from far and wide with parcels arriving from Cardiff, and organiser Ann Veit said they have had a wonderful response to their appeal since the Herald’s article. She said they have even had a Musbury man commandeer his wife’s sewing machine to help.

The volunteers are still asking for more pillowcases and say that cotton or poly cotton are the best. If you have supplies or want to help you can contact Ann on 01297 552376.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

Latest from the Midweek Herald

‘Wonderful’ response to East Devon laundry bag appeal

Ann Veit with two of the handsewn laundry bags. Picture: Ann Veit

Police appeal for information following Lyme Regis burglary

Police are appealing for information relating to a burglary in Lyme Regis

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

Axminster on matchday four of the Devon League season over the past decade

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Return of grassroots football ‘still a long way off’

Football.
Drive 24