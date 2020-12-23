East Devon community company launches online film service

Published: 12:00 PM December 23, 2020

73-year-old Brian Norris from Colyton is the founder of Living Memories. - Credit: Living Memories

With millions of elderly and vulnerable people facing more time stuck inside and with limited social contact until the Covid vaccination programme is completed, a new online service from an East Devon not-for-profit social enterprise is offering them a valuable ‘lockdown lifeline’.

Living Memories C.I.C. is now streaming its huge collection of archive films and newsreels from the 1930s to the 1970s – capturing everyday life at home and work as well as important national events.

The old films are not just entertaining and absorbing; they spark memories and encourage elderly people, including those with dementia, to reminisce with families, friends and carers.

The service aims to reduce isolation and help improve the health and wellbeing of older people whether they’re living at home, in residential care or attending a virtual community group.

73-year-old Brian Norris from Colyton is the founder of Living Memories, he said: “Archive films are a wonderful way of prompting older people to share memories and life experiences.

“Living Memories Online enables people to travel back in time and makes reminiscence activity much more widely available.

“This is important in combating isolation, especially now that Covid-19 means many elderly people are unable to access community groups or even see their own families.”

Living Memories was developed by Brian and his wife Leonore after long practical research with older people, including those with dementia.

The Living Memories Online portal, https://livingmemories.imagencloud.com, offers access to over two thousand programmes and newsreels from the late 1930s to the 1970s, giving a fascinating insight into all aspects of life in the past, from important world events to everyday chores.

More material is being added every month, including from the Imperial War Museum, the Beaulieu National Motor Museum and Reuters which made newsreels shown in cinemas before television was widely adopted and Greenpark Productions, a leading British documentary film production company founded in the 1930s.

Individual or group users can search for films by decade, topic (such as home, travel and work) and subject (eg. fashion, shopping, cars). They can make a collection of their own favourites, which can be shared with other users. They can also access online reminiscence resources to help trigger conversations.

Subscription costs are £4 a month for films only and £8 a month, or £90 a year, for films with reminiscence resources.