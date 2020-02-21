Advanced search

Luncheon club's talk was a real gem

PUBLISHED: 07:01 24 February 2020

Pictured at the luncheon club are (L/R) Keith Northover (speaker secretary), Rosemary Walker (press secretary), John Benjamin (speaker), Simon Card (chairman), Carole Northover (committee member) and David Burgoyne (treasurer). Picture: EDLC

Pictured at the luncheon club are (L/R) Keith Northover (speaker secretary), Rosemary Walker (press secretary), John Benjamin (speaker), Simon Card (chairman), Carole Northover (committee member) and David Burgoyne (treasurer). Picture: EDLC

BBC TV's jewellery expert John Benjamin was guest speaker at The East Devon Luncheon Club's February meeting in Sidmouth.

He revealed how after leaving school he took up a livelihood studying gemstones and antiques. He subsequently joined Phillips Auction House for 23 years becoming its director of international jewellery department.

Mr Benjamin gave a fascinating insight into the very popular Antiques Roadshow which started in 1979, and with which he has been involved for 30 years.

He said that between 4,000 and over 6,000 people attend each recording to have their items valued.

More than 1,500 people will be seen by the jewellery experts and on average they will often see in excess of 5,000 objects in a day.

After his talk at The Victoria Hotel Mr Benjamin signed copies of his book on antique jewellery.

Simon Card, chairman, said: "John was such an interesting guest speaker, we learnt a great deal about his industry and the Antiques Roadshow.

"Following his talk members asked numerous questions - we could have extended the lunch well in to the afternoon but John did have to get home."

