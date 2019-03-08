MP Sir Hugo Swire speaks on Cranbrook

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire. Archant

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire has called for a halt on the expansion of Cranbrook until issues can be resolved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Swire has spoken about the development of land south of the old London Road following a significant volume of letters and emails from the residents of Cranbrook, Whimple, Rockbeare and surrounding areas.

He added: "I share the concerns of the residents of Whimple, Rockbeare, and Marsh Green, many of whom took the time to respond to the public consultation on the Cranbrook Plan Submission Draft.

"Last month, I asked the newly constituted independent East Devon District Council to review its plans for the expansion of Cranbrook.

"We must halt plans to expand Cranbrook south of the London Road B3174, concentrate on delivering a proper town centre for Cranbrook with some iconic buildings and spread Gypsy and Traveller sites fairly across East Devon.

"East Devon is one of the most beautiful and picturesque parts of the country. The key point is that we must build homes with acknowledgement of the local vernacular. Any major new development has to have a town centre and the infrastructure to go with it.

Read 25 years in the making, timeline of Cranbrook's history here.

Read Delays in building Cranbrook's town centre criticised, as talks continue here.

