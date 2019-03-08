Advanced search

Digital Decoded

MP Sir Hugo Swire speaks on Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 09 August 2019

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Archant

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire has called for a halt on the expansion of Cranbrook until issues can be resolved.

Sir Swire has spoken about the development of land south of the old London Road following a significant volume of letters and emails from the residents of Cranbrook, Whimple, Rockbeare and surrounding areas.

He added: "I share the concerns of the residents of Whimple, Rockbeare, and Marsh Green, many of whom took the time to respond to the public consultation on the Cranbrook Plan Submission Draft.

"Last month, I asked the newly constituted independent East Devon District Council to review its plans for the expansion of Cranbrook.

"We must halt plans to expand Cranbrook south of the London Road B3174, concentrate on delivering a proper town centre for Cranbrook with some iconic buildings and spread Gypsy and Traveller sites fairly across East Devon.

"East Devon is one of the most beautiful and picturesque parts of the country. The key point is that we must build homes with acknowledgement of the local vernacular. Any major new development has to have a town centre and the infrastructure to go with it.

Read 25 years in the making, timeline of Cranbrook's history here.

Read Delays in building Cranbrook's town centre criticised, as talks continue here.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Drew double as father and son net Stockland Tennis Club final success

The Stockland Tennis Club ladies singles finalists Alice Whitley (left) and her mother, Jenny Whitley. Picture: STC

Week of carnival fun coming to Seaton

A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media

Honiton Town all set for start of new season

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Warren Crocus Foursomes win for Janet Dack

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis men win well against Sherborne

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists