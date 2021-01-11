East Devon MPs 'reluctantly agree' on Lockdown Three

Published: 4:00 PM January 11, 2021

Devon MPs have reluctantly agreed that a third national lockdown is necessary and have called on residents to do their bit to win the fight against Covid-19.

England has entered lockdown 3, with the measures now approved in Parliament, with the restrictions likely to last for at least six weeks.

People will have to stay at home and only to leave their house for essential reasons, including shopping, working (if not possible to work from home), exercise, and medical assistance.

Primary and secondary schools and colleges are to move to remote learning, except for children who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers, and people identified as being clinically extremely vulnerable must begin shielding.

MPs voted for the measures, except for Anne Marie Morris, who said that it will do more harm than good and a national lockdown is not the right solution because the virus is not impacting everywhere equally.

Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: “I will be voting for the new measures. The new strains are highly transmissible and spreading very seriously across the country. We need to stop the transmission and protect those most vulnerable to the disease until vaccination. The furlough scheme has been extended, new business grants are available and we need to do everything it takes now to support people in staying at home and saving lives.”

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said: “Although the restrictions on our everyday lives are difficult to accept, they are in place to protect us, our loved ones and the NHS. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the rollout of the two vaccines, which has already resulted in thousands of people in East Devon receiving their first dose. We have a duty to protect lives and livelihoods, and the multi-billion-pound package of measures announced today will support hospitality and small businesses through this difficult period.”

Devon County Council ‘stands ready’ to help those who are most badly affected by the latest lockdown, the council leader John Hart declared last week.