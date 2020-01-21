Advanced search

East Devon Music Festival seeks classical music enthusiasts to join committee

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2020

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

East Devon Music Festival is looking for some new committee members to help run the event.

Bringing classical music to the east of the county every other year, the East Devon Music Festival, an offshoot of the Honiton Festival, is now calling on classical music enthusiasts to join its committee.

Chairman, David Reeks said: "Committee members do not need to have any special knowledge of classical music as enthusiasm is the key.

"We would particularly welcome members who are willing to deal with social media and publicity."

During a 'festival year', such as 2020, the committee meets on a monthly basis in Honiton, whereas they meet less often in alternate years.

The 2020 East Devon Music Festival opens on Saturday, June 13, in Colyton.

This will be followed by further concerts in Sidbury, Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Upottery, Stockland and Honiton. The final concert will be on Saturday, June 20, in St Giles and St Nicholas Church in Sidmouth.

Contact David Reeks on 01404 861404 or Tim Phillips on 01404 831335, or email eastdevonmusic@gmail.com

