When are the East Devon pharmacies open over the May bank holiday?

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 May 2020

The opening hours for pharmacies in East Devon on bank holiday Friday (May 8) have been announced by NHS England.

Most pharmacies will remain open on Friday with the exception of two – one in Budleigh Salterton and another in Sidmouth.

Here is the complete list of pharmacies and their opening times:

Axminster

Boots Pharmacy, Trinity Square – open 10am until 1pm

Morton’s Pharmacy – open 2pm until 5pm

Budleigh Salterton

Lloyds Pharmacy, 18 High Street – closed

Lloyds Pharmacy, 21 High Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Colyton

Colyton Pharmacy, Market Place – open 2pm until 5pm

Cranbrook

Cranbrook Pharmacy, Younghayes Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Exmouth

Boots Pharmacy, The Magnolia Centre – open 11am until 5pm

Clarepharm Phramcy, Claremont Grove – open 10.30am until 1.30pm

J Hoots Pharmacy, Exeter Road – open 5.30pm until 8.30pm

Lewis Pharmacy, Exeter Road – open 10am until 1pm

Pines Pharmacy, Pines Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Rowlands Pharmacy, Imperial Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Salterton Road – open 9am until 6pm (includes specialist medicines)

White’s Pharmacy, Rolle Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Withycombe Pharmacy, Withycombe Village Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Honiton

Boots Pharmacy, 123 High Street and 70 High Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Marlpits Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Battishorne Way – open 9am until 6pm

Ottery St Mary

Boots Pharmacy, Broad Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Well Pharmacy, Canaan Way – open 9am until noon

Seaton

Lloyds Pharmacy, Queen’s Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Harepath Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Harbour Road – open 9am until 6pm (includes specialist medicines)

Beer

Beer Pharmacy, Fore Street – open 2pm until 5pm

Sidmouth

Boots Pharmacy, Woolbrook Road – open 2pm until 5pm

Boots Pharmacy, Fore Street – open 11am until 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, High Street – closed

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sedemuda Road – open 2pm until 5pm

