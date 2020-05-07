When are the East Devon pharmacies open over the May bank holiday?
PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 May 2020
Archant
The opening hours for pharmacies in East Devon on bank holiday Friday (May 8) have been announced by NHS England.
Most pharmacies will remain open on Friday with the exception of two – one in Budleigh Salterton and another in Sidmouth.
Here is the complete list of pharmacies and their opening times:
Axminster
Boots Pharmacy, Trinity Square – open 10am until 1pm
Morton’s Pharmacy – open 2pm until 5pm
Budleigh Salterton
Lloyds Pharmacy, 18 High Street – closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, 21 High Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Colyton
Colyton Pharmacy, Market Place – open 2pm until 5pm
Cranbrook
Cranbrook Pharmacy, Younghayes Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Exmouth
Boots Pharmacy, The Magnolia Centre – open 11am until 5pm
Clarepharm Phramcy, Claremont Grove – open 10.30am until 1.30pm
J Hoots Pharmacy, Exeter Road – open 5.30pm until 8.30pm
Lewis Pharmacy, Exeter Road – open 10am until 1pm
Pines Pharmacy, Pines Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Rowlands Pharmacy, Imperial Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Salterton Road – open 9am until 6pm (includes specialist medicines)
White’s Pharmacy, Rolle Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Withycombe Pharmacy, Withycombe Village Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Honiton
Boots Pharmacy, 123 High Street and 70 High Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Marlpits Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Battishorne Way – open 9am until 6pm
Ottery St Mary
Boots Pharmacy, Broad Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Well Pharmacy, Canaan Way – open 9am until noon
Seaton
Lloyds Pharmacy, Queen’s Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Harepath Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Harbour Road – open 9am until 6pm (includes specialist medicines)
Beer
Beer Pharmacy, Fore Street – open 2pm until 5pm
Sidmouth
Boots Pharmacy, Woolbrook Road – open 2pm until 5pm
Boots Pharmacy, Fore Street – open 11am until 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, High Street – closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sedemuda Road – open 2pm until 5pm
