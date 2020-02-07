Advanced search

East Devon postie will deliver Marathon challenge for donkeys

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 February 2020

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Archant

A postal worker from Feniton will swap the quiet lanes of rural Devon for the busy streets of the capital in April as she takes on the mighty London Marathon to raise funds for The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth.

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey SanctuarySharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Already fit from her daily postal duties, Sharon Wells is one of 12 intrepid runners who will embark on the world-famous challenge to raise funds for the equine welfare charity.

The dozen runners, united in their charity of choice, are geographically widespread. They come from as near as East Devon and as far afield as the United States.

Each will test their levels of determination and endurance along the 26.2-mile course, on Sunday, April 26.

Yet, Sharon, 54, is no stranger to the London Marathon. A well-seasoned runner, she has participated in the annual event four times and has raised, collectively, almost £4,000 for several charities close to her heart.

This year, Sharon has chosen a local charity, wanting to give something back to the area she calls home.

Sharon and her family are regular visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth, and many of her training runs circumnavigate the sanctuary's countryside, often to the braying encouragement of the resident donkeys.

Remarking on the challenge ahead, Sharon said: "I enjoy running in the lovely Devon countryside but there really is no event like the London Marathon. The atmosphere is magical and support from the crowds is truly incredible."

Sharon was awarded one of The Donkey Sanctuary's eight golden bond places, with a further four runners pledging their support with their own ballot places.

The funds raised from the runners' marathon task will help support the charity's ten sites around the UK and Europe that give lifelong care to more than 7,000 donkeys and mules.

Rose Huxham, community fundraising officer at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: "It is amazing that Sharon has chosen to fundraise for The Donkey Sanctuary by running in the London Marathon.

"We are so proud of all our Marathon runners and value their support and determination, and look forward to welcoming them across the finish line."

Visit Sharon's fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shazrunsvlm2020

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Brigitte Parkyn with some of the staff outside Housewares in Sidmouth. Ref shs 06 20TI 7627. Picture: Terry Ife

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon postie will deliver Marathon challenge for donkeys

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s third XI battle well in defeat to ECVH

SOHC men’s 1st XI beaten by a slick Old Bristolians side

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24