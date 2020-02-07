East Devon postie will deliver Marathon challenge for donkeys

A postal worker from Feniton will swap the quiet lanes of rural Devon for the busy streets of the capital in April as she takes on the mighty London Marathon to raise funds for The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth.

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Already fit from her daily postal duties, Sharon Wells is one of 12 intrepid runners who will embark on the world-famous challenge to raise funds for the equine welfare charity.

The dozen runners, united in their charity of choice, are geographically widespread. They come from as near as East Devon and as far afield as the United States.

Each will test their levels of determination and endurance along the 26.2-mile course, on Sunday, April 26.

Yet, Sharon, 54, is no stranger to the London Marathon. A well-seasoned runner, she has participated in the annual event four times and has raised, collectively, almost £4,000 for several charities close to her heart.

This year, Sharon has chosen a local charity, wanting to give something back to the area she calls home.

Sharon and her family are regular visitors to The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth, and many of her training runs circumnavigate the sanctuary's countryside, often to the braying encouragement of the resident donkeys.

Remarking on the challenge ahead, Sharon said: "I enjoy running in the lovely Devon countryside but there really is no event like the London Marathon. The atmosphere is magical and support from the crowds is truly incredible."

Sharon was awarded one of The Donkey Sanctuary's eight golden bond places, with a further four runners pledging their support with their own ballot places.

The funds raised from the runners' marathon task will help support the charity's ten sites around the UK and Europe that give lifelong care to more than 7,000 donkeys and mules.

Rose Huxham, community fundraising officer at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: "It is amazing that Sharon has chosen to fundraise for The Donkey Sanctuary by running in the London Marathon.

"We are so proud of all our Marathon runners and value their support and determination, and look forward to welcoming them across the finish line."

Visit Sharon's fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shazrunsvlm2020