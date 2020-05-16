East Devon community projects receive Covid-19 prompt action funding

Cllr Ian Thomas Archant

A dozen East Devon Coronavirus-related projects have received vital cash aid.

Amounts of up to £499 have been provided by the Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund - a joint scheme run by East Devon District Council and Devon County Council.

Community-led Coronavirus-related projects and activities can apply for financial help to provide small but important things that help them support vulnerable people during the lockdown.

So far grants have been given to:

The Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club - £400 for ingredients and enhanced cleaning to cook meals for vulnerable people in the area.

Beer Action Group - £495 for providing and delivering food parcels.

Mill Water School - £495 for activity packs for children and parents.

Ottery Community Volunteers - £495 for the expenses of their volunteers and support deliveries to vulnerable people.

Axmouth Parish Council - £345 to support volunteers within the parish, such as refunding them for any fuel costs.

Colyton’s Local Delivery Service - £300 to help refund costs incurred by volunteers, such as fuel costs when delivering to people who are self isolating.

The Ottery Help Scheme - £495 to pay for Personal Protective Equipment for their volunteer drivers.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services - £495 towards a kitchen refurbishment so they could start making and delivering meals for vulnerable people in the Sid Valley.

Broadclyst Parish Council Community Support Scheme - £495 towards volunteer expenses, and leaflet printing.

East Budleigh Parish Council - £395 for scrubs for a care home within the parish.

Brampford Speke Help - £495 towards fuel costs, packaging and printing.

Launchpad SW CIC, based in Budleigh Salterton- £495 towards delivering hot meals to vulnerable.

Applications are accepted from constituted and not-for-private-profit voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector groups and organisations, town and parish councils, charities or businesses, or a combination of such groups working together.

Organisations can apply multiple times for different projects.

Ian Thomas, chairman of East Devon District Council’s community grants panel, said:

“Our voluntary and community organisations, together with town and parish councils, form the bedrock of East Devon’s drive to ensure that all our vulnerable residents are properly shielded and supported in these challenging times.

“We should be proud of and grateful for the dedication of each and everyone involved.

“I am pleased that we have been able to contribute to all of these projects, and hope we can help more over the next few weeks if they need it.”

There’s still more funding available, to find out more and apply: www.devon.gov.uk/document/covid-19-prompt-action-fund